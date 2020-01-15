Home States Karnataka

In sudden move, govt shifts Harsh Gupta

Gupta is a senior IAS officer of the rank of Secretary to the government,” said a senior bureaucrat.

Published: 15th January 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a sudden move, the government has transferred Harsh Gupta, Regional Commissioner, Bengaluru Division, and posted him as ‘IMA Special Officer and Competent Authority.’ Gupta’s transfer has come as a surprise to many bureaucrats as he was appointed as RC, Bengaluru division, five months ago, in August 2019.

In August he was also appointed as the Competent Authority under the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors (KPID) in Financial Establishments Act in the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) fraud case, which is being investigated by the CBI and is being monitored by the Karnataka High Court. “As per the KPID Act, an officer of the rank of assistant commissioner and above can be appointed as the competent authority. Gupta is a senior IAS officer of the rank of Secretary to the government,” said a senior bureaucrat.

As per the KPID Act, the role of a competent authority is two-fold. First, to take steps for confirming the attachment of properties identified and notified by the government for which required steps have to be taken by filing application in the special court. The second function of the authority is to call for claims from depositors and settling them as per the special court orders. “Gupta was on the job and had periodically sent reports to the government and status reports on action taken to the High Court,” he added.
Sources said Gupta had reportedly earned the ire of some corrupt revenue officers against whom he had initiated action as RC, Bengaluru division. “He had written letters to the government on these issues and was awaiting response,” added the officer. Gupta was posted as Secretary, Housing on June 30 last year, a post, which he could stay at for over a month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp