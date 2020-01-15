In sudden move, govt shifts Harsh Gupta

Bala Chauhan By

BENGALURU: In a sudden move, the government has transferred Harsh Gupta, Regional Commissioner, Bengaluru Division, and posted him as ‘IMA Special Officer and Competent Authority.’ Gupta’s transfer has come as a surprise to many bureaucrats as he was appointed as RC, Bengaluru division, five months ago, in August 2019.

In August he was also appointed as the Competent Authority under the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors (KPID) in Financial Establishments Act in the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) fraud case, which is being investigated by the CBI and is being monitored by the Karnataka High Court. “As per the KPID Act, an officer of the rank of assistant commissioner and above can be appointed as the competent authority. Gupta is a senior IAS officer of the rank of Secretary to the government,” said a senior bureaucrat.

As per the KPID Act, the role of a competent authority is two-fold. First, to take steps for confirming the attachment of properties identified and notified by the government for which required steps have to be taken by filing application in the special court. The second function of the authority is to call for claims from depositors and settling them as per the special court orders. “Gupta was on the job and had periodically sent reports to the government and status reports on action taken to the High Court,” he added.

Sources said Gupta had reportedly earned the ire of some corrupt revenue officers against whom he had initiated action as RC, Bengaluru division. “He had written letters to the government on these issues and was awaiting response,” added the officer. Gupta was posted as Secretary, Housing on June 30 last year, a post, which he could stay at for over a month.