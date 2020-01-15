Home States Karnataka

Rumours of me wanting to be KPCC president are false: DK Shivakumar

Speaking to media persons during his brief stop on the outskirts of the city, he said that, he has never made an attempted to become KPCC president.

Published: 15th January 2020 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar (File Photo | EPS)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DABANGERE: 'I am not an aspirant to become KPCC president and the news doing rounds with my name for the top post of Pradesh Congress is totally false and has no base', said former Minister D K Shivakumar here on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons during his brief stop on the outskirts of the city, he said that, he has never made an attempted to become KPCC president. He further said that he is not aspirant for any of the posts and what he wants is just to work and mingle with the people and his fans.

Referring to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's visit to the Harihar's Our Lady of Health Minor Basilica programme Shivakumar said that, he never concerns himself with what others are doing, as everyone is free to take part in the programmes.

 "Congress party needs support of all sections of the society and religions," he added.

On the issue of statue at Kapala betta, he said," I took part as an MLA of the constituency, the statue is
being done by the people of the community."

TAGS
DK Shivakumar KPCC president
