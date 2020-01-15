Students will not have to give two prep exams

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minster of primary and secondary Education Suresh Kumar assured students that Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will not conduct preparatory examinations in those schools where the Head Masters’ Association (HMA) was already conducting them. This was following accusations that the minister was yielding to the association’s lobby and was not considering the ordeal of students who would have to attempt two preparatory examinations. “Out of 15,000 high schools, the association had procured indents for more than 2,000 schools at the time of meeting,” said the minister in a statement.

The official communication stated that the Head Masters’ Association pleaded with the minister to allow them to hold examinations in schools where the indent had already been collected. “Hence, we decided to allow it as a last chance, keeping the selected schools in mind.” The order stated that out of 14,989 high schools in the state, the HMA will conduct preparatory exams in 2,123 schools (who have placed an indent with the HMA before the November 30 order was passed).

The KSEEB will conduct exams in other schools, said department officials, quoting a November 28, 2019 order.