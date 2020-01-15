Will implement Lokayukta directions: Govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Tuesday informed the Karnataka HC that it will implement the directions of the Lokayukta within three months over an alleged case of encroachment on gomala land by former CM HD Kumaraswamy and his family in Ketaganahalli near Bidadi in Ramanagara taluk.

Additional Advocate General Dhyan Chinnappa made this submission before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar. Recording the submission, the bench disposed the PIL filed by Samaja Parivartana Samudaya, represented by president S R Hiremath.

On the last date of hearing, the bench had directed the state to inform it about the time required to respond to the Lokayukta’s directions.

The SPS had urged the court to issue directions to the state to implement the directions issued by the Lokayukta on August 4, 2014.