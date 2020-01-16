CISF jawan from Magadi kills 2 colleagues, shoots himself

Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The shocked and puzzled parents of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable Venkata Narasimha Murthy (28), who is believed to have shot dead a colleague and injured another before shooting himself to death at Udhampur late Monday night, are now awaiting their son’s body, due to arrive in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The fragging incident took place after a heated argument at the Sui Jakhar CISF camp near Udhampur in Jammu. A senior CISF officer contacted Murthy’s parents — farmers who reside in Hombalammanapete village in Magadi taluk — to inform them that their son was shot on the camp premises and was hospitalised.

Around midnight, another officer called to inform them about his death, and that his body would be sent to his village soon.

A defence spokesperson informed The New Indian Express, “A constable of CISF (Narasimha Murthy) opened fire at CISF camp Sui Jakhar, injuring two other constables. A police team from Udhampur rushed to the spot and learnt that constable VN Murthy of the CISF opened fire, in which constable Mohammed Tasleem and constable Sanjay Thakrey were critically injured. Then Murthy shot himself.”