Home States Karnataka

Congress should take lead role in anti-CAA protests: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Several Congressmen present at the meeting too echoed the sentiments expressed by Siddaramaiah that the party should be taking the lead in the agitation.

Published: 16th January 2020 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo |EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday suggested that the party should take the lead role in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

His statement came even as Congressmen urged the leadership here to take more active role in the protests, pointing out that BJP was holding door-to-door campaigns in favour of the act, while the Congress has not even prepared pamphlets or handbooks highlighting why CAA and NRC was bad for the country.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee had organised a seminar for partymen on CAA and NRC here that was attended by KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, senior leader K H Muniyappa among others.

"The law that has been brought is not just anti-people and anti-constitution, it is against humanity," Siddaramaiah claimed.

Addressing partymen, he said "it is the duty of each and every congressman to oppose CAA, NRC and NPR. According to me, we (Congress) have to directly take leadership of the protests, we have to do it. Doing it (protesting) behind someone else will not help."

Several Congressmen present at the meeting too echoed the sentiments expressed by Siddaramaiah that the party should be taking the lead in the agitation.

Highlighting that Congress was lagging behind in reaching out and convincing people, several party workers said BJP councillors and MLAs were going door-to-door seeking support for the CAA.

At least party pamphlets or handbooks should be made available to them on concerns about CAA and NRC implementation, the Congress workers said.

Earlier in his address, Siddaramaiah said: "Congressmen will have to tell BJP with one voice that we will not allow this country to become a Hindu Rashtra."

He alleged that the CAA was discriminatory and based on religious grounds.

"This is what we are opposed to, we have no objection to granting citizenship or legalising those who have been staying here as refugees. But, why are you keeping Muslims out of it?" he questioned.

Alleging that CAA and NRC were part of BJP and RSS' larger plan to make India 'Hindu Rashtra', the former Chief Minister claimed they were trying to violate the very preamble of the constitution.

"They were never in favour of constitution, and wanted it to based on Manusmriti. Constitution preaches equality of all and secularism, which they are trying to violate," he said.

Siddaramaiah wanted to know what was the need for the Act now, especially when the country was facing grave issues like unemployment, economic and social issues.

"You (BJP) are saying you have brought it as it is mentioned in your manifesto, but you had mentioned several other things in your manifesto, why don't you implement them first?" he questioned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Congress Karnataka
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp