New KPCC president to be announced in next 4-5 days

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Former Minister Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Congress high-command will take a call on the appointment of a new KPCC president in four-five days time. Khandre was at Siddaganga Mutt, Tumakuru, where he said, “The high-command is in the know-how of the developments in the Congress party in Karnataka, and will take an appropriate decision, which we will abide by,” he said.

Asked if he is prepared to shoulder the responsibility, Khnadre clarified that he will tackle an ordinary worker’s post or any other post will the same spirit.