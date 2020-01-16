Panchamsali community, legislators back BSY; seer takes back his words

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: A day after Vachanananda Swami of the Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamsali community threatened Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to give a cabinet berth to MLA Murugesh Nirani or else face the community’s wrath, other seers and legislators have condemned the statement. They termed the seer’s threat as being “shameful to the community”.

Speaking to reporters in Vijayapura on Wednesday, MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal said, “The government will be safe for the next three years and Yediyurappa will complete his term as chief minister.” While asserting that there was no need for the CM to panic over the seer’s comments, Yatnal said, “The Panchamsali community will stand by him (CM). Who has given power of attorney to the seer to speak on behalf of the community?” questioned Yatnal.

“It is me and Srikanth Kulkarni who brought Nirani to BJP. The CM is like a king in the state, and no seer should threaten someone working for the betterment of society. Nirani should remember that it was Yediyurappa who made him a minister during the previous BJP regime. The seer should not be used to get a cabinet berth - I condemn it,” fumed Yatnal.

Lashing out at the Nirani family, the MLA said, “The Nirani brothers are maintaining the two peetas of Panchamsali – one is Kudalasangama and another is Harihara. At present, Nirani is MLA, his older brother Hanumanth is MLC and another brother is also fighting for various positions in the party. If everything goes to the Nirani family, what about other sincere party workers?” Yatnal asked.

He added that if this behaviour continues, legislators of the same community won’t tolerate it and the seer should be ready to face the consequences. “Being a seer, they should concentrate on religious factors instead of politics. The seer, who spoke about getting political benefits for their community, where was he when the people were suffering due to floods?”

Speaking to reporters, Panchamasali Mutt seer Basaa Jaya Mrityunjaya said, “The community is upset over the statements made by Vachananda Swami. His words have spoiled the name of the community. We dont support his words, one cannot threaten the CM. CM Yediyurappa has always worked for the development of our community, and we support him,” he said.

‘Forgive me, help me serve society better’

Harihar: The head of Panchamasali Mutt Gurupeet Vachanananda Swami has openly apologised for Tuesday’s incident where he threatened Chief Minister Yediyurappa of facing consequences if he fails to induct three members of the community, particularly MLA Murugesh Nirani, into his cabinet. “If I have committed any mistake in yesterday’s and today’s programme, kindly, devotees, forgive me and help me serve society better,” he said. The widespread criticism after his comments pushed the seer to apologise for his comments.