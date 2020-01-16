Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaih discuss Karnataka unit revamp

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders, Siddaramaiah, on Wednesday, met Rahul Gandhi. Sources said the meeting lasted for just about 15 minutes.

Rahul enquired about Siddaramaiah’s health as he was meeting him for the first time after the former CM’s heart operation. After meeting Rahul, Siddaramaiah said they discussed steps to strengthen the party in the state.

“I have also expressed my views about the KPCC president’s appointment,” he said, adding that the party is also likely to appoint a KPCC working president.