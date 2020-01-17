Amit Shah on weekend visit to Karnataka, BSY may discuss team

BENGALURU: All eyes are on BJP president Amit Shah’s visit to the state on Saturday, with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa likely to discuss the much-discussed ministry expansion with him. However, sources in the party said the process is likely to make headway only after the BJP National President’s election.
“We will get more clarity on ministry expansion only after the BJP National President’s election,’’ said a senior leader, while another said it is almost confirmed that BJP national working president JP Nadda is set to become party president. “It is just a formality and he will be elected president on January 19. The CM, too, will be leaving to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum meeting on Sunday, and will return only on January 23.
“When the CM had inducted ministers in August last year, he had held consultations with Nadda, and even now, the CM has to get his approval. The process is likely to be taken up only after the party president’s election,” the party leader said.
Security in the city and parts of the state, where Shah is visiting, has been tightened. “Security for the Union Home Minister’s visit is being closely monitored by police and Intelligence agencies. He is scheduled to visit Karnataka on January 17 and 18,” said an officer, on condition of anonymity.
