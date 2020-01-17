Home States Karnataka

CM Yediyurappa puts mutt issue to rest, says no more discussions

Lingayat seer’s threat to CM over inducting community men into cabinet sparked debate

Published: 17th January 2020 06:05 AM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Putting an end to the controversy over his heated argument with Lingayat seer Vachanananda Swami for demanding cabinet berths to the community leaders, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said different communities always exert pressure on governments, claiming that there’s “nothing unusual” about the Swami’s statement. “It is unnecessary to discuss the matter further,” the CM said.

“As a chief minister, it is my responsibility to take everyone along. I have a cordial relationship with all swamijis, they have confidence in me. When we interact freely, such statements are common,” the CM said. The CM even apologised to the people in case anyone was hurt by his comments that day.
After the swamiji demanded that the CM induct three MLAs from the community into his cabinet, Yediyurappa expressed displeasure over any attempts to put pressure on him. Vachanananda Swami has also apologised for his statements.

However, the incident has led to a political controversy, with some BJP leaders divided over the issue.

