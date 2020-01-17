CM Yediyurappa puts mutt issue to rest, says no more discussions

BENGALURU: Putting an end to the controversy over his heated argument with Lingayat seer Vachanananda Swami for demanding cabinet berths to the community leaders, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said different communities always exert pressure on governments, claiming that there’s “nothing unusual” about the Swami’s statement. “It is unnecessary to discuss the matter further,” the CM said.
“As a chief minister, it is my responsibility to take everyone along. I have a cordial relationship with all swamijis, they have confidence in me. When we interact freely, such statements are common,” the CM said. The CM even apologised to the people in case anyone was hurt by his comments that day.
After the swamiji demanded that the CM induct three MLAs from the community into his cabinet, Yediyurappa expressed displeasure over any attempts to put pressure on him. Vachanananda Swami has also apologised for his statements.
However, the incident has led to a political controversy, with some BJP leaders divided over the issue.
BENGALURU: Putting an end to the controversy over his heated argument with Lingayat seer Vachanananda Swami for demanding cabinet berths to the community leaders, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said different communities always exert pressure on governments, claiming that there’s “nothing unusual” about the Swami’s statement. “It is unnecessary to discuss the matter further,” the CM said.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
MHA asks NIA to initiate process of probing case of arrested J&K DSP Davinder Singh
Madhya Pradesh man who earns Rs 6000 monthly served Rs 3.5 crore tax notice
Those applying for citizenship under CAA in Assam may get window of just 3 months
Anand Mahindra in awe of Tania Shergill's parade video
Don't talk of breaking limbs: Sanjay Raut warns Chhatrapati kin