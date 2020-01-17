Home States Karnataka

Codava National Council says CAA will harm interests of tribe, demands ST tag

The memorandum submitted by the Codava National Council to the Centre through Kodagu DC Annies K Joy expresses reservations over the implementation of the CAA. 

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Codava National Council has urged the government to implement the CAA only after granting the ST tag for the Kodava community. CNC president NU Nachappa, in a press release, said the implementation of the Act will “harm the interest of the indigenous Codava tribe”.

The memorandum submitted by the CNC to the Centre through Kodagu DC Annies K Joy expresses reservations over the implementation of the CAA. Nachappa says, “Those refugees who avail citizenship status by CAA 2019 will be distributed in various states including Karnataka. According to reliable sources, Karnataka will receive 20 lakh refugees. They will be distributed in all the districts and Codava region of Coorg may be accommodating 1 lakh refugees. If that happens, it will subvert the demographic mosaic of our territory." 

Nachappa went on to add, "As per CAA, these refugees become legitimate citizens of our country. They will avail all the benefits and privileges in Kodagu that includes land, water and other amenities that will be an additional burden on earth and Mother Cauvery. Codava tribe is already a dwindling micro minority tribe. Naturally, the accommodation of refugees under CAA will exterminate the entire Codava tribe from their soil.”

Demanding that the Codava tribe 'not be cheated', he said, "The government has ensured that those areas of North-East and Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladak & Leh will not be affected by CAA and CAA will be exempted in those areas. The refugees will not be accommodated in those areas because they have special protection under Article 371 R/W 5th & 6th Schedule areas. When such is the case, before the implementation of CAA, Codava tribe should be brought under ST tag and their geopolitical boundary should be earmarked as Autonomous Region under Article 371 R/w 6th& 8th Schedule.”

