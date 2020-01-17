Home States Karnataka

Congress MLA KJ George appears before ED, submits papers

The ED summoned George after inquiring into a complaint, submitted to the agency by Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) president Ravi Krishna Reddy.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MLA from Sarvagnanagar constituency KJ George on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bengaluru zonal unit, after he was summoned by the central revenue enforcement agency over alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999. George was in the ED office in Shanthinagar at 11am, and came out at 3pm, sources told TNIE.

“He submitted the documents the agency asked him to furnish and also answered their questions regarding his and his family’s (wife Suja, son Rana and daughter Renita) assets and investments,” said the source. He added that ED has not asked George to appear before the agency again.

The ED summoned George after inquiring into a complaint, submitted to the agency by Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) president Ravi Krishna Reddy in September last year. Reddy had alleged that as cabinet minister during the Congress and coalition governments, George had amassed huge properties in India and abroad, particularly in New York, in violation of FEMA.

George had tweeted, stating that it was his “duty as a citizen was to co-operate fully with the authorities for any questions or explanations.

George had earlier told TNIE that all his assets were legal and declared before the Lokayukta, I-T department and EC. He had added that his daughter was an American citizen.

“The government of India can seek information from the US government about Renita’s assets,” he said.

