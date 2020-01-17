Funds, candidates and 4 leaders: Siddaramaiah tells AICC why Cong lost bypolls

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Paucity of funds, difficulty in finding winnable candidates, migration of foot soldiers, but most importantly, four senior leaders who did too little too late, are the reasons for the Congress’ abysmal performance in the recently-concluded bypolls, the party high command was told. Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah, who met a host of AICC leaders, including interim president Sonia Gandhi, gave them an oral report on everything that went wrong in the bypolls, and is said to have named four senior leaders who joined the campaign late, and perhaps even derailed it.

“Mallikarjuna Kharge was busy in Maharashtra, G Parameshwara claimed he was unwell, diagnosed with spondylitis, BK Hariprasad and KH Muniyappa too gave their reasons for joining the campaign barely four days before the elections,” Siddaramaiah is said to have told the high command, pointing out that he single-handedly led the Congress campaign in 15 constituencies. Sources privy to the briefing said that Siddaramaiah acknowledged DK Shivakumar’s campaign in Vokkaliga bastions, Ramalinga Reddy’s push in Bengaluru, and working president Eshwar Khandre’s continuous campaign, but pointed out that the four senior leaders only botched it up.

“Lack of funds was a real challenge when the BJP was pumping in Rs 25-30 crore per candidate. The best of our leaders in those constituencies had deserted us to join the BJP, and a host of taluk and zila panchayat leaders and corporators followed suit. We didn’t have winnable candidates. But the biggest drawback was the late entry into the campaign of big leaders who could have pulled votes had they started earlier. In fact, by talking of a coalition with JDS and possibility of fresh elections to bring Congress back to power, they derailed the campaign,” said a source privy to the briefing by Siddaramaiah.

The biggest failure of the Congress, according to the internal report, was the inability to turn the voters’ anger against turncoat candidates into a negative vote. “People were tired of a coalition government. Senior leaders jumping into the campaign towards the end and speaking of another coalition pushed voters away,” the source added. After orally submitting his report to the high command, Siddaramaiah is said to have implored the leadership to summon senior leaders to sort out the ‘insider vs outsider’ battle in the Congress once for all. “It was conveyed that as long as jibes of ‘original’ Congressmen and ‘migrant’ Congressmen persists, no changes can be brought about, irrespective of who becomes KPCC chief,” the source added.