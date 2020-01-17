Haveri mutt under fire for using jumbo sans permit at big-ticket event

Home States Karnataka

The temple elephant walks as part of the mutt procession in Haveri on Wednesday

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his colleagues took part in a cultural festival at a mutt in Haveri on Wednesday evening. Now, the mutt has landed in controversy as they used an elephant in the festivities without taking permission from the Forest Department.

Activists said that at an event where VIPs and huge crowds are present, if anything untoward happens and the elephant goes berserk, the situation could have turned dangerous.

Existing rules regarding management of captive elephants are very strict, said activists. In compliance with the Karnataka High Court order, the state Forest Department carries out regular checks and health verifications of captive elephants. Presently, Haveri DCF has issued a show cause notice to the Nijasharana Ambigara Choudayya Gurupeeta Mutt, which owns the elephant.

At a two day festival celebrating the 900th birth anniversary of patron saint at Narsapura, mutt authorities used the elephant sans any permission from the chief wildlife warden. As per rules regarding ‘Management of Captive Elephants in temples and other places’ pachyderms cannot be used for commercial purposes.

Dr H S Prayag, chief wildlife vet and assistant prof, KVFSU, Hebbal, said, “It is mandatory to have a wildlife vet and a team to attend to the animal in case of an emergency. During Dasara celebrations, five vets are present at vantage points, along with a team to prevent any untoward incidents.”

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Kranti, deputy conservator of forests, Haveri district, said, “We have issued a showcause notice to mutt authorities and have sought an explanation from them within seven days. The pachyderm is in good condition. In fact, we had verified their documents only last month. The department will take action in case of any violations.”

Activists say this is not the first time the mutt has violated rules regarding upkeep of their captive elephant. They said, “The elephant has been used for commercial purposes. Once they even used it for inauguration of a jewellery shop.”

Mutt authorities were not available for their comments.
A former PCCF said, “Temple elephants often face medical and behavioral problems. They are overfed, given unsuitable food, made to stand long hours. With more than 35 captive elephants still serving various temples/mutts, the Forest Department has been holding regular awareness workshops. We hope in the days to come, these elephants are surrendered and rehabilitated.”

