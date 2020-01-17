Home States Karnataka

Nalin Kumar Kateel ‘elected’ BJP state chief, BSY bats for new legislators

Kateel, backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said his primary target was winning 150 seats in the next assembly election.

Published: 17th January 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six months after being appointed state unit president by BJP national president Amit Shah, Nalin Kumar Kateel was ‘elected’ unanimously to the post on Thursday. Kateel, a three-time MP, who missed a cabinet berth in the Narendra Modi 2.0 government, was first appointed state chief in August.

Having been elected without contention by taluk, district and state-level office-bearers, Kateel will hold office for the next three years. Under his leadership, the BJP in Karnataka will face the next
assembly poll.

While Kateel was the man of the hour, beaming with the support he has received from party leaders, including those sceptical of him, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa batted for the 16 new entrants to the party. In his short ‘congratulatory’ speech, Yediyurappa asked Kateel to include the new entrants who had deserted their parties, and treat them on par with BJP MLAs.

“As a result of 17 MLAs of other parties resigning and joining us, we have come to power. While building the organisation, we have to take their opinions too. It is our responsibility to involve them and give them responsibilities,” Yediyurappa said. In all his recent speeches, he has made it a point to credit the former disqualified MLAs who are now BJP legislators.

A gleeful Kateel took the stage to thank all senior leaders, but made no assurances in response to any of Yediyurappa’s suggestions. Kateel, backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said his primary target was winning 150 seats in the next assembly election.

“A common booth worker rising to the level of state unit president is possible only in the BJP. With the blessings of senior leaders, we will win 150+ seats in the next election,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nalin Kumar Kateel BJP Karnataka
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp