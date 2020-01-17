Nalin Kumar Kateel ‘elected’ BJP state chief, BSY bats for new legislators

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six months after being appointed state unit president by BJP national president Amit Shah, Nalin Kumar Kateel was ‘elected’ unanimously to the post on Thursday. Kateel, a three-time MP, who missed a cabinet berth in the Narendra Modi 2.0 government, was first appointed state chief in August.



Having been elected without contention by taluk, district and state-level office-bearers, Kateel will hold office for the next three years. Under his leadership, the BJP in Karnataka will face the next

assembly poll.



While Kateel was the man of the hour, beaming with the support he has received from party leaders, including those sceptical of him, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa batted for the 16 new entrants to the party. In his short ‘congratulatory’ speech, Yediyurappa asked Kateel to include the new entrants who had deserted their parties, and treat them on par with BJP MLAs.



“As a result of 17 MLAs of other parties resigning and joining us, we have come to power. While building the organisation, we have to take their opinions too. It is our responsibility to involve them and give them responsibilities,” Yediyurappa said. In all his recent speeches, he has made it a point to credit the former disqualified MLAs who are now BJP legislators.



A gleeful Kateel took the stage to thank all senior leaders, but made no assurances in response to any of Yediyurappa’s suggestions. Kateel, backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said his primary target was winning 150 seats in the next assembly election.

“A common booth worker rising to the level of state unit president is possible only in the BJP. With the blessings of senior leaders, we will win 150+ seats in the next election,” he said.