School staffers did not dance: Minister Suresh Kumar

BENGALURU: In a video on Thursday, minister for primary and secondary Education Suresh Kumar clarified that the video of teachers dancing to a Kannada song in a government school, which had gone viral, had nothing to do with the school’s staffers. A women’s organisation organised a New Year’s party on the school premises and at the end of the programme, its members danced.



“The video has been misinterpreted as people thought the school headmaster and staffers participated in it. Members of a women’s organisation approached me and submitted a confession letter. They accepted responsibility for what happened,” he said.



The minister said that in the future, government schools should be used for education and government activities only and should not be used for private programmes.



“If these things happen, the School Development and Monitoring Committee must take responsibility and not the staffers. The headmaster of the same school has put in efforts to increase the strength of the school. I also wish to recall that the late professor Chidanand Murthy had donated Rs 25,000 for the school’s development.”

Edu minister holds meet on PU II exams

Minister for primary and secondary education Suresh Kumar held a meeting on Thursday with the director of the Department of Pre-University Education, on the management of II PU exams to be held in March.



There will be 1,016 theoretical testing centres and 1,014 practical testing centres, with 6,80,510 students taking the exam. The practical exam will take place from January 25 to February 10. This year, a mini control unit will be set up in all district headquarters to ensure confidentiality. Hall tickets will be available online on January 17.