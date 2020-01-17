Home States Karnataka

With anti-CAA protests, arrest of terror suspects, firewalls up in Karnataka ahead of Amit Shah visit

In Bengaluru, the Union home minister will attend a programme organised by ‘Vedanta Bharati’ at Palace Grounds.

Published: 17th January 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah gestures as he addresses during an event to inaugurate various projects of Gujarat police including the 'Cyber Ashvast Project 'VISWAS' in Gandhinagar Saturday Jan. 11 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Security in Bengaluru and parts of the state where BJP national president Amit Shah is visiting has been tightened.

Shah will address a party rally in Hubballi to create awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which is likely to be attended by more than 1 lakh participants, BJP state general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai told the media.

In Bengaluru, the Union home minister will attend a programme organised by ‘Vedanta Bharati’ at Palace Grounds.

“This is his (Shah’s) first visit to Karnataka after implementation of the CAA. The state has witnessed a large number of protests against the Act since December 18. In Mangaluru, two people were killed in police firing. Shah is viewed as the architect of CAA. His programme schedule will have to be kept under wraps till the last minute because of security concerns,” the officer added.  

The City and Tamil Nadu police had recently busted an alleged terror module and arrested six fundamentalists -- Haneef Khan, Imran Khan, Mohammed Zaid and Eijaz Basha from Bengaluru, and Shameem and Toufiq from Udupi.

Shameem was allegedly involved in the murder of Hindu Munnani leader Suresh Kumar in 2014. Their presence in Karnataka has sounded alarm bells across the state.

The heightened vigilance for Shah’s visit is also because of the recent crackdown on the terror module,” the officer added.

“The state machinery is on high vigil and police have taken all precautionary measures to ensure foolproof security for the home minister’s visit,” the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah terror suspects Anti CAA protests Citizenship Amendment Act bengaluru
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp