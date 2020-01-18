Home States Karnataka

Adani Solar extends retail chain to Karnataka

For consumers, installing off-grid Adani solar panels will help them mitigate power-cuts.

Adani Solar launches solar panel systems in Bengaluru on Friday | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the state government promoting the use of solar rooftop systems in the state, Adani Group’s solar manufacturing arm, Adani Solar, has brought their solar rooftop systems to Karnataka’s market.

On Friday, the firm launched their retail distribution business in Karnataka on Friday with Evervolt Green Energy Private Limited as official channel partner for the South region. The idea is to contribute actively to the Indian renewable energy sector.

For consumers, installing off-grid Adani solar panels will help them mitigate power-cuts. On-grid panels will assist them in reducing overall electricity costs. “The state has been promoting solar rooftop systems in the region and intends to make use of the positive environment for solar markets. The state government envisions a solar capacity of 5 GW by 2022 in Karnataka,” said Cecil Augustine, national retail business head of Adani Solar.

Ramesh Nair, CEO, Adani Solar, said, “We are extremely delighted to partner with Evervolt in the retail distribution space. With India being a growing economy with remarkable development, we will be able to offer power facilities via solar panel distribution to customers at competitive rates for applications in Southern markets.”

Nair added, “Adani Solar will target a 50% market share. We look forward to helping our product achieve a higher reach and visibility in the country by increasing power consumption through alternate forms of energy like solar energy.” 

