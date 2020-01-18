Home States Karnataka

CRZ rule violation: Uttara Kannada tops state with 106 cases

With 106 incidents, Uttara Kannada district has reported the highest Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) rule violations in the state.

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

UTTARA KANNADA: With 106 incidents, Uttara Kannada district has reported the highest Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) rule violations in the state. With the Supreme Court directing the government to clear structures which violated CRZ rules in Kerala, the government there had to take up eviction on a war footing. Officials in Karnataka have identified 170 such incidents in Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. Ironically, the highest number of violations (106) have been reported in Uttara Kannada. “We have identified many cases and need to issue notices on such cases,” said Prasanna Patagar, ACF, CRZ.

Of the 106 incidents, the holy town of Gokharna has reported the highest number of CRZ violations. Karwar town has two violations. Similar violations have also been identified in Muradeshwar, Ankola, Honnavar and Bhatkal. “We will recommend a state-level committee to issue notices and take further action,” said Patgar.

About CRZ 
The CRZ aims at protecting beaches and it has been classified into three categories. The construction of permanent structures within 500 metre distance from the sea has been banned. The ban came into effect in 1996, considering indiscriminate prawn culturing. The CRZ does not apply to structures constructed before 1992. It’s applicable only to those constructed after 1992 and action can be initiated against such constructions.

A committee constituted under the aegis of Deputy Commissioner of particular districts will take decision on action to be taken.The CRZ rules of 2001 have fixed 500 metre from the sea as regulated zone. However, there was a plan to reduce it to below 500 metres in 2018. However, fishermen have opposed to it saying it will adversely affect the shore.

