Home States Karnataka

Fund infrastructure for flood-hit schools, minister appeals to corporates  

The suggestions put forward by CSR representatives included a reporting mechanism that would update them on how their projects are doing after they have taken off.

Published: 18th January 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Jumar held a meeting with CSR representatives of various companies and NGOs to discuss how they can contribute to the development of government schools, appealing to them to immediately help with flood-affected schools in North Karnataka. “School infrastructure is damaged. There are no toilets and students have lost their textbooks. We printed 11 lakh textbooks in three weeks but it is not enough. We need to work together to help them,” Jumar said.

Of 48 children from Karnataka who will be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 interaction programme, 27 are from government schools, he said, adding, “They should also get a chance to write JEE, join IITs and be self-confident.”Corporate Social Responsibility representatives said the government should standardize the needs of the schools.

“We need a compendium of standards. For example, the size of classrooms, playground requirements, number and type of washrooms, fixed or movable furniture, etc. When we installed drinking water units in a school we faced problems with local electricians and plumbers who were not accountable. Hence, we need a baseline,” said Pratima Rao, Mission Director of Biocon Foundation. Another CSR representative underscored the need for involving the local community.

“When we built toilets in a school, some locals vandalized it, broke doors and came to drink, indulge in prostitution, etc. There is a need to involve the local people around the school such as taxi or auto drivers, parents, and priests so that they have a sense of ownership of the school,” the representative said. The suggestions put forward by CSR representatives included a reporting mechanism that would update them on how their projects are doing after they have taken off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka floods
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp