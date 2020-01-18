Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC dismisses petition filed against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna can breathe easy as the Karnataka High Court of Karnataka on Friday dismissed an election petition questioning the legality of his election on technical grounds. Justice John Michael Cunha dismissed the petition filed by defeated BJP candidate A Manju who challenged the election of Prajwal as Member of Parliament in the election held on April 2019. 

The petitioner had accused Prajwal of indulging in corrupt practices leading to his election. Prajwal has not filed the affidavit in the form prescribed (form no. 25) which is mandatory under Section 81(3) of the Representation of Peoples Act 1951 read with 94(A) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, the petition stated. 

Pointing out the lapses, the counsel of Prajwal contended that the election petition served on him was not signed by the petitioner and his advocate.Another election petition filed by Devaraje Gowda, a voter of the constituency, questioning the election of Prajwal is still pending before the High Court. 

