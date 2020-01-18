Home States Karnataka

JDS pushes for minority Mysuru mayoral candidate

As the countdown began for the Mayor election on Saturday, political activities are at their peak in the Janata Dal (Secular) camp to choose the Mayor candidate. 

MYSURU: As the countdown began for the Mayor election on Saturday, political activities are at their peak in the Janata Dal (Secular) camp to choose the Mayor candidate. The JDS leaders who have moved their corporators to a resort on the outskirts of the city have started one-on-one meetings with the latter to gather their opinion, before announcing the Mayor candidate. 

Former minister Sa Ra Mahesh held a meeting with the corporators, with many women corporators pressing the party to make a minority candidate as the Mayor of Mysuru city. Corporator Reshma Banu also insisted that Muslim women should be elected to the top post in the city. Sources said that the contest has been narrowed down to two candidates - Tasleem and Namratha. 

Though there were originally four aspirants, K Nirmala Harish and Reshma Banu have apparently backed out after the leaders held talks.A few felt that the Mayor post should go to Namratha. The leaders have decided to go by a majority opinion, while sources said that Tasleem is the front runner.

Meanwhile, JDS’ disgruntled MLA G T Deve Gowda, who had taken a neutral stand in the Hunsur by-poll, also stayed away from the selection of the Mayor candidate. The corporators will vacate the resort to directly reach the Mysuru City Corporation office to file the nomination papers for the election, as the Mayor post is reserved for Backward Class-A Woman candidate.

Meanwhile, the Congress corporators will also move to a resort and hold a separate meeting to finalise the Deputy Mayor candidate, as both the parties have entered into an agreement to share power in the corporation.

