Home States Karnataka

Pendency of cases reveals nature of how we function, says former CJI

Pendency of cases before courts shows that something is wrong with the way the Indian judiciary functions, former Chief Justice of India M N Venkatachalaiah said on Friday.

Published: 18th January 2020 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pendency of cases before courts shows that something is wrong with the way the Indian judiciary functions, former Chief Justice of India MN Venkatachalaiah said on Friday. At an event to release the India Justice Report 2019, Venkatachalaiah said, “A proper system needs to be put in place to address the issue. Procedures and practices need to be changed. Many cases can be avoided before they appear before the court through careful scrutiny, as such cases does not even have proper defense.

The India Justice Report, an initiative of Tata Trusts, assesses the police, prisons, legal aid and the judiciary in 18 large and mid-sized states to rank them on their delivery of justice. The data for Karnataka shows the state ranks 6th overall, but has room for improvement on individual parameters.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice R V Raveendran touched on gender inclusiveness in Karnataka’s courts. “To become a judge of the High Court, one has to be experienced. As there are good number of women judges in the subordinate courts, they will become judges of the Karnataka High Court in the coming years,” he said. Karnataka ranks 16th among the states studied in the report.

Former DG & IGP Ajai Kumar Singh said the internal work culture of the police department needs change.  “It has to be aligned with public service delivery and only then the public can see the change. As far as women staff is concerned, the strength has to be improved in a gradual and time bound manner. Women police should be merged in the overall functioning of the police and they should not be restricted to desk work,” Singh said. Former head of the state prisons department S T Ramesh spoke of the need for a human-centric approach in treatment of prisoners. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MN Venkatachalaiah
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp