Progressives appeal to Mysuru Bar Assn to reconsider decision on Nalini Balakumar

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: In the wake of Mysuru Bar Association passing a resolution not to appear for Nalini Balakumar and other students booked under sedition charges for holding up a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard during a recent anti-CAA protest here, city-based progressive organisations have appealed to the Bar to reconsider its decision and extend legal assistance.

They said that Nalini, booked under sedition charges at Jayalakshmipuram, was granted bail and wants to disprove the charges levelled against her. The CRPC and Constitution assures the right for everyone to have an advocate to present their argument before court. They are also entitled to free legal service. In a letter addressed to Mysuru Bar Association, progressive thinkers Pa Mallesh, Prof Mahesh Chandraguru, Prof Shabeer Mohd Mustafa, KS Shivaram and others regretted that the accused were projected as criminals, which is again against the constitutional spirit and provisions under it.

Accusing the police of framing sedition charges against Nalini, a Dalit woman, they believe there is a need for legal support, and requested them to cooperate. Recalling that police also summoned a few other students to interrogate them, and record their statements, a member said that fear has gripped the students, and that too at a time when examinations are around the corner.