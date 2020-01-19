163 BSF constables recruited on basis of fake documents

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The fate of 163 BSF constables hangs in limbo as Central Bureau of Investigation sleuths, after a detailed investigation over three years, found that they had submitted fabricated documents to be appointed to the BSF and other central paramilitary organisations. The CBI submitted a chargesheet to the special court, stating that they had procured the job “by creating fabricated documents to prove that they are residents of Karnataka and applied for the job under the Karnataka quota”, an official said.

A copy of the chargesheet, which is with The New Sunday Express, says that the recruitment racket was busted in 2016 in May, based on a complaint by a senior BSF officer, Subsidiary Training Centre (STC).

The complaint says that a constable of the same BSF unit, in collusion with the proprietor of a coaching centre, a tahsildar and a private agent, was extorting money from applicants from different states and helping them get recruited.

The CBI chargesheet confirms that “their recruitments were done based on fake and fabricated documents. We found that BSF training wing constable Chandrashekar, owner of Goodwill Coaching Centre in Vidyaranyapura, Satya Prakash Singh, employee of Bengaluru North tahsildar office VK Kiran Kumar, and an agent, Surendra Katoch, were involved in the scam. Along with them, 163 constables who were recruited are also named.

Accused took around `4 lakh from candidates

According to a senior police officer, the investigations showed in detail how they managed it with ease. Each state has a quota for constables, and the recruits are deployed accordingly. In 2016, there was a call for applications under the Karnataka quota but the number of applicants from the state was less. So Chandrasekhar, who pretended to be the personal aide of a member of the Medical Board in BSF, entered into a criminal conspiracy with Satya Prakash Singh, alias SP Singh, to arrange details of candidates who were appearing for a medical test in order to facilitate candidates belonging to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan.

“The accused, Chandrashekar, took around Rs 4 lakh from the candidates and along with Singh and Kiran, created domicile affidavits, ration cards, educational school certificates, address proof etc. They even obtained domicile residential certificates and caste certificates from the jurisdictional tahsildar of the revenue department of the Karnataka government to show that they were residents of Karnataka, to obtain the job under the state’s quota,” the chargesheet said.

However, police officer PS Sindhu, then the IG (Special Operations), BSF, Bengaluru, found something not quite right when she was checking the educational certificates of some of the candidates. The scam broke out when the documents were rechecked. However, many appointments were already completed by then.

A CBI investigation further revealed that the accused, in connivance with Kiran Kumar, had fraudulently obtained the holograms of the Government of Karnataka, and affixed them on fake and fabricated voter ID cards and ration cards of the candidates. They had even forged the signatures and created fake rubber stamps in the names of the school principal, notary, medical superintendent etc and used them to commit forgery.