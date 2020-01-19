Home States Karnataka

At Bangaluru event, Amit Shah stays away from politics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Bengaluru, said that when Hindu dharma was in danger, it was Adi Shankaracharya who gave it a big push and revamped it.

Published: 19th January 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

CM B S Yediyurappa and Home Minister Amit Shah during Vivekadeepini chanting at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Saturday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Bengaluru, said that when Hindu dharma was in danger, it was Adi Shankaracharya who gave it a big push and revamped it. Many of his teachings are relevant even today, said the Home Minister, who stayed away from any political talk on the dias. Shah attended a mass chanting of Vivekadeepini by schoolchildren, written by Shankaracharya, on Saturday.

Speaking at the occasion, Shah, who has been seen spreading awareness on the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and other issues, was seen calm and composed as he spoke about Shankaracharya’s work. “In one lifetime, Shankaracharya did so much. He died early, but travelled across the country seven times by foot. He established Sharada Peeta at four different places to spread awareness one Hindu dharma. During that time, Hindu dharma was in danger, but because of one person, it stayed strong,’’ he said. 

Shah told children that whoever learns Vivekadeepini will not follow “a bad path, that is the beauty of our culture.” Through Kendra Sahitya Academi, the Union government is translating Vivekadeepini into 24 languages to reach more people, he said. “After many years, we are in a proud state to tell the entire world look at us, we have so much to give you,’’ he said. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for flying our cultural flag across the globe.  

Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, speaking at the occasion, said that the BJP government has already given a nod to schools to teach Vivekadeepini, and that many schools have already started teaching it from June 2019 onwards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Bengaluru Citizen Amendment Act CAA
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp