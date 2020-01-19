Circular on extra hours, work irks govt varsity professors

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A circular issued by the government last month has not gone down well with professors of government first grade colleges, who say it increases their workload and takes time away from research.



The Department of Collegiate Education issued a circular on December 12, 2019, mandating 20 hours of teaching including practical classes, in addition to supporting the principal with administrative work for four hours a week.

The circular states that professors in several colleges are “non-cooperative and lazy”, and principals do not send administrative details to the department on time. Professors say the circular violates UGC guidelines, which specify 40 hours a week — 16 hours for assistant professors and associate professors, and 14 hours for professors — including practical classes. The remaining hours are to be used for research, etc.“The circular increases our workload. We will waste time assisting the principal in administrative activities and lose out on time to conduct research, pursue PhDs and textbook writing,” said a professor who requested anonymity.

“In colleges where student strength is poor, professors handle multiple subjects. For them, this order would result in extra work,” the professor said, adding that principals already have administrative staff to assist them with non-academic work.The professors pointed out that there are no UGC guidelines mandating them to assist the principal.

A senior official from the Department of Collegiate Education, however, said there was no change in the number of direct teaching hours and that professors must make time for research. “Sending administrative information and reports to the department, conveying information to students on scholarships, helping students fill out online test applications - all this requires involvement of professors,” the official said.

A source from UGC said that there is no rule mandating that professors assist the principal in administrative work. However, he added, “Colleges under the DCE must follow what the department orders, even if the guidelines are not in the UGC. The rationale behind such an order might be because a lot of funds given to colleges often remain unused.”