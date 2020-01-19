Home States Karnataka

INTERVIEW | Valmiki quota demand genuine, BSY won’t let situation escalate: Sriramulu

Swamiji had stated that leaders from the community would resign if the government fails to consider the demand for 7.5 per cent reservation.

Published: 19th January 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister B. Sriramulu. (File | EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Earlier this week, Lingayat seer Swami Vachanananda Swami courted controversy by demanding that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa induct three legislators from the dominant community into his cabinet.

While that debate was put to rest after the seer and the CM expressed regrets over the public spat, the government is yet to take a call on the demand by the Valmiki Nayaka community for 7.5 per cent reservation.

Community leaders, including Health Minister B Sriramulu, had threatened to resign if the government fails consider their demand. In an interview to The New Sunday Express, Sriramulu said Yediyurappa will not allow the situation to reach such a stage. Excerpts:

Prasannananda Puri Swamiji had stated that leaders from the community would resign if the government fails to consider the demand for 7.5 per cent reservation. Is there any legitimacy to this or was it just a threat? 

What the seer said is not just a threat. However, I am sure the government will consider giving reservation to our community and a situation where we have to resign will not arise. I trust that Yediyurappa not allow for this to happen.

How do you justify the demand for reservation?

This is a genuine demand, and a concern of the people from the community. The government must give us 7.5 per cent reservation in the larger interest of the community. We are demanding this keeping in mind the overall development of the community.

As minister, you were active initially, but now you seem to have lost interest?

I used to do government Hospital Vaastavya initially. Now I have taken a break as I am working on budget preparation. Once the budget session is over, I shall restart visiting government hospitals across the state from March.

What are your department’s expectations from the budget?

Better facilities for doctors, experts and nurses is needed, which will be discussed. A new programme will be introduced. Pink buses for women and children in another expectation. We will disclose details later. We are committed to bring in quality facilities to our government hospitals.

Are you in the race to become a Deputy CM?

It’s not my wish, but people from my community and outside are demanding that I be made DyCM. Even the seers are saying this. 

Does that mean that you haven’t asked for the post? 

I am eligible, committed and capable of handling this post. That is why I went and asked our party leader to make me DyCM.

Do you think Ramesh Jarakiholi should be made DyCM?

There is a proverb in Kannada — kai kesaraadare baayige mosaru (If you work hard in the farm, you can eat the curd). Everyone knows who has worked hard for the party from day one. I have risen from a corporator to this level, it did not happen in one day.  I’ve worked hard for the party. That’s all I can say for now.

