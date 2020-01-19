Koppal postman dupes villagers of around Rs 1.5 crore

Basavaraj Karugal By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: Residents of Madinur in Koppal taluk are in a state of panic after their village postman duped them off around `1.5 crore.As the postman is absconding, villagers staged a protest in front of Koppal tahsildar office urging officials to take steps to get their money back. Prasanna Purohit was working as postman at Madinur village, about 17 km from Koppal, for many years.

He managed to win the confidence of villagers and convinced the latter to invest in various postal schemes, saying they would get good interest. He also explained to them about various schemes and believing his words, around 200 villagers invested money with him.The Postal Department, besides suspending him, had directed him to return the money to villagers.