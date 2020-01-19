Uddhav Thackeray, BSY and Sharad Pawar should meet over border disputes: Sanjay Raut

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI (KARNATAKA): Just as Maharashtra respects Kannada language and its culture, Karnataka should also respect Marathi and its culture, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, from Maharashtra.

Raut was speaking to the reporters during his visit to Belagavi on Sunday morning. He said that through the discussions with the pro-Maharashtrians of Belagavi, he came to know about several problems they are facing. Raut said that Karnataka government is charging heavy taxes on Marathi dramas and movies due to which they are discouraged in areas where there are border disputes.

“The population of Kannadigas is more in places like Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Sangli, and Miraj. However, the Maharashtra government provides concession on the taxes charged on Kannada dramas and movies in these areas by understanding the demand and sentiments of the people there. It even provides special facilities to Kannada schools there,” he added.

Raut said that the case of Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute is pending in the court and for the same, Maharashtra has appointed a "world-class advocate", Harish Salve, who is looking into the issue.

The MP called upon pro-Maharashtrians residing in Karnataka – Maharashtra border areas, not to conduct any activities against the law and wait for the judgment of the Supreme Court.

Until then, Raut said that he will speak with Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray and NCP President, Sharad Pawar, and ask them to conduct a meeting with CM BS Yediyurappa and senior leaders of Karnataka. The meeting would help sort the problems of pro-Maharashtrians residing in border dispute areas, he added.