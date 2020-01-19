Home States Karnataka

Uddhav Thackeray, BSY and Sharad Pawar should meet over border disputes: Sanjay Raut

The MP called upon pro-Maharashtrians residing in Karnataka – Maharashtra border areas, not to conduct any activities against the law and wait for the judgment of the Supreme Court.

Published: 19th January 2020 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI (KARNATAKA): Just as Maharashtra respects Kannada language and its culture, Karnataka should also respect Marathi and its culture, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, from Maharashtra.

Raut was speaking to the reporters during his visit to Belagavi on Sunday morning. He said that through the discussions with the pro-Maharashtrians of Belagavi, he came to know about several problems they are facing. Raut said that Karnataka government is charging heavy taxes on Marathi dramas and movies due to which they are discouraged in areas where there are border disputes. 

“The population of Kannadigas is more in places like Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Sangli, and Miraj. However, the Maharashtra government provides concession on the taxes charged on Kannada dramas and movies in these areas by understanding the demand and sentiments of the people there. It even provides special facilities to Kannada schools there,” he added.

Raut said that the case of Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute is pending in the court and for the same, Maharashtra has appointed a "world-class advocate", Harish Salve, who is looking into the issue. 

The MP called upon pro-Maharashtrians residing in Karnataka – Maharashtra border areas, not to conduct any activities against the law and wait for the judgment of the Supreme Court.

Until then, Raut said that he will speak with Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray and NCP President, Sharad Pawar, and ask them to conduct a meeting with CM BS Yediyurappa and senior leaders of Karnataka. The meeting would help sort the problems of pro-Maharashtrians residing in border dispute areas, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjay Raut Karnataka-Maharashtra border issues
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp