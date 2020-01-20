Home States Karnataka

Give us what was promised: Rebel Vishwanath’s patience wears thin on Karnataka Cabinet expansion

Vishwanath, who contested from Hunsur assembly segment, lost to Congress nominee H P Manjunath. 

Published: 20th January 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Adagur H Vishwanath (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Adagur H Vishwanath, the former JDS president who had helped the ‘chief rebel’ Ramesh Jarkiholi in bringing together all 17 MLAs to topple the previous coalition government, is not very pleased that the cabinet expansion is constantly getting delayed.

When asked what will happen if the government does not honour its commitment to induct the rebels, as it has already been about seven months since this government has come to power, told The New Indian Express, ‘nodona yenaguthe antha’ (we will see what will happen). 

When asked about the rumours floating regarding the chances the Congress (with 68 MLAs, and the JDS, with 34 MLAs) still has of coming to power, provided the 17 rebels support them again, Vishwanath said that nothing can be confirmed, repeating his ‘let us see’ stance.     

ALSO READ | CM off to Davos, 11 MLAs’ wait for cabinet gets longer

Talking about the delay in cabinet expansion, Vishwanath said that as there was a process to be followed, as well as the bypolls, the delay “is fine”.

He said that he will speak to the other 16 rebels, as they had collectively acted to bring down the coalition government.

“I will speak to them and will arrange a meeting. Let us see how long they will delay the cabinet expansion,” he said.     

It may be recalled that the former rebels have held at least three meetings, where they decided to stay united come what may. One source even explained that the rebels were planning a pilgrimage together to seek divine intervention. 

ALSO READ | Rebels will be rewarded in next two days: Eshwarappa

“We are not asking for anything extraordinary, we are only asking them to keep up their commitment and what they promised us. If it was not for the 17 MLAs who resigned, how could this government have come to power?’’ he asked, adding, “The ball is in their court.’’  

In the past few weeks, the rebels have expressed their frustration over the delay in inducting them as ministers in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s cabinet. They said that this commitment was made to them even before they rebelled.   

Vishwanath, who contested from Hunsur assembly segment, lost to Congress nominee H P Manjunath. 

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Petroleum and Chemicals D V Sadananda Gowda said that CM Yediyurappa will decide about cabinet expansion once he returns from Davos.

"He is in Davos along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will think about expanding the cabinet after he returns," Gowda said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adagur H Vishwanath Karnataka cabinet expansion Karnataka politics Karnataka rebel MLAs
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp