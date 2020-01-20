Rebels will be rewarded in next two days: Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With the delay in cabinet expansion and the newly-elected MLAs and defeated candidates jittery over this, veteran BJP leader and Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa assured that those who helped in bringing the BJP government to power in the state will be rewarded in two days, adding that it is the BJP’s responsibility to reward them.

Eshwarappa also clarified that A H Vishwanath will be rewarded, and that discussions are already on regarding this. However, he said that he isn’t aware of any talks held regarding this during Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state. He said that the Congress has no “moral right” to attack the BJP over the delay in cabinet expansion.

Talking about the stand the BJP has taken regarding banning SDPI and PFI, he said that these people come from Kerala and raise slogans for Pakistan, and that only after checking facts is the government considering banning both organisations.