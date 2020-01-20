Suspected bomb found in abandoned bag at Mangaluru airport

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Tension gripped Mangaluru Airport on Monday after a suspicious and unattended bag was found abandoned at the airport's ticket counter near the entrance.

The bomb squad, which was pressed into action, undertook a detailed check of the bag. A wired device, suspected to be a bomb, was said to be found inside the bag. However, the police is yet to confirm it. CCTV footage showed a man who arrived in an autorickshaw keeping the bag on a chair before leaving the spot.

The suspicious material has beem placed into a bomb diffusal vehicle with high alert being sounded in the airport and all vehicles entering the airport being checked. City police commissioner PS Harsha is monitoring the situation.