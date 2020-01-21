Arvind Limbavali, CP Yogeshwar on JP Nadda's guestlist

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the absence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is currently at the World Economic Forum conference in Davos, his three deputies were in New Delhi on Monday as official invitees for the conclusion of the election process, and announcement of BJP’s new national president. Including three Union ministers, only 10 BJP leaders from Karnataka were officially invited to witness Jagat Prakash Nadda being elected the new BJP chief and taking over from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.



Interestingly, state general secretary Arvind Limbavali and former MLA CP Yogeshwar were also part of the carefully picked 10-member representation.

Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel led the delegation of representatives, that included Union ministers DV Sadananda Gowda, Pralhad Joshi, Suresh Angadi, Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Kajol, Dr Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Savadi. Of the 14 vice-presidents in state party unit, only Nirmal Kumar Surana was extended an official invite for the event. Among the state general secretaries, only general secretary (organisation) Arun Kumar and Arvind Limbavali were invited. The surprise pick, however, came in the form of former legislator and party’s prominent Vokkaliga face CP Yogeshwar.

The 10-member team beamed at cameras as they congratulated newly-elected BJP national president JP Nadda at the BJP’s headquarters in New Delhi. While Tourism Minister CT Ravi was also part of the event, he was participating in his capacity as national election co-convener for the party.

While official invitations to the election process and announcement were extended only to 10 leaders from Karnataka, a host of leaders made a beeline to congratulate Nadda at a felicitation programme that followed the election process. State Revenue Minister R Ashok and Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya took part in the felicitation programme, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed party workers and joined them in welcoming the new president.

The invitation to Limbavali and Yogeshwar, it is said, comes as a pat on the back for their contribution in bringing the BJP to power in Karnataka. Limbavali, Yogeshwar, Ashwath Narayan and Savadi were instrumental in hosting and providing logistics for defecting legislators from the Congress and JDS, that eventually led to the collapse of the coalition government and paved the way for BS Yediyurappa to take the reins in Karnataka. While Savadi and Ashwath Narayan were made deputy chief ministers as a reward, Yogeshwar and Limbavali had been sulking for being left out of the government. An invitation to the much-awaited event on Monday was aimed at boosting their morale.