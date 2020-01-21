Home States Karnataka

Auto driver, several suspects grilled by police over planting bomb in Mangaluru airport

A 20-member team of National Security Guards also arrived in city for the investigation and visited the airport and Kenjar, where the explosive was destroyed.

Police officers tighten security at Mangaluru airport after a suspicious bomb was found

Police officers tighten security at Mangaluru airport after a suspicious bomb was found. (Photo| Rajesh Shetty, EPS)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: A day after a bomb was found in Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), the city police stepped up the investigation in the incident and grilled several suspects, including the auto driver who took the suspect to the airport. 

A 20-member team of National Security Guards (NSG) also arrived in city for the investigation and visited the airport and Kenjar, where the explosive was destroyed.

They also collected details from the MIA and police authorities with regard to the incident.

Meanwhile, three special police teams formed by Mangaluru city police to investigate the incident also visited several places in the region looking for clues about the motive behind the incident and the
suspects.

Police commissioner PS Harsha maintained that the investigating teams have so far made 'enough progress' into the inquiry. 

“The interrogation of the auto driver who took the suspect to the airport is underway and several places were visited in search of the accused,” he said.

Further, he said they are trying to find out whether there is any link between those behind the planting of explosive device in the airport in the morning and the one who made a threat call to stating that there
was a bomb in a Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight in the afternoon. 

Probe is also on to ascertain whether there is any link between the latest threat call and similar such calls made to MIA and other airports in the past.

Stating that the public have shared many videos and pictures resembling the suspect, a top cop said they are going through it.  He also expressed confidence of cracking the case soon with the arrest of the accused.

Kachcha bomb

Meanwhile, based on the preliminary assessment of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Team (BDDT), the police commissioner said the explosive planted in the airport could be a 'Kachcha' bomb. 

However, he said that the exact nature of the bomb will be known once the Forensic Science Laboratory comes up with a detail report. The residue of the explosive which was destroyed in a controlled condition on Monday was sent to FSL on Tuesday.
 

