Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address massive CAA meet in Mangaluru on January 27

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Defence minister Rajnath Singh will address a massive awareness meet on Citizenship Amendment Bill and National Register of Citizens in Mangaluru on January 27.

Dakshina Kannada district BJP president and MLA Sanjeev Matandoor told reporters here on Tuesday that more than 1 lakh people from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts are expected to turn up for the event that will be held at Gold Finch City ground at Kuloor in city.

He made an appeal to all Mangaluru traders and owners of business establishments to shut their shops on that day and take part in the event in support of CAA and NRC.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, DK district minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, Udupi-Chikmagalore MP Shobha Karandlaje, BJP legislators from both the districts and others will too participate in the event.