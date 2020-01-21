Home States Karnataka

Grandma giving goals: Soon-to-be-centenarian woman pledges her eyes in Hubballi

Another family member noted that till 85 years of age, Devamma used to do all the work that one can do in a farmer’s family.

Published: 21st January 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: ‘Abbe’, as she is fondly called by her younger family members, is all set to turn 100 this week. And her family members decided to make the occasion more memorable, and have together planned to pledge for eye donations, and are in talks with a Sirsi-based eye hospital. The 100th birthday celebrations of Devamma Hegde, a resident of Chapkhand village of Joida taluk in Uttara Kannada district, will be held on January 22. At least 15 members of the family are expected to sign for eye donations and more are expected to join them on the birthday. 

“We are proud that our grandmother is healthy at 100. We wanted to make the occasion memorable and pass on a social message in it. We discussed our idea of pledging for eye donations with doctors at a Sirsi hospital. The team of doctors were happy with the idea, and they will be presenting an awareness programme about eye donation during the birthday celebrations,” said Narasimha Hegde, grandson of Devamma. 

Another family member noted that till 85 years of age, Devamma used to do all the work that one can do in a farmer’s family. “She used to even go into wooded areas at that age to get firewood and green fodder for the cattle. Even at this age, her eyesight is fine and she can hear clearly. Our grandmother was widowed at the age of 12, and since then, she has been living here. Her way of living and healthy eating are the main reasons behind her long life,” informed the family member. Narasimha pointed out that there are a lot of misconceptions attached to eye donations and at the rural level, the amount of awareness is even lesser.  

“Even today, in many villages people fear pledging their eyes. The government agencies are doing their bit, but it’s also our responsibility to ensure such work is taken up by all. My grandmother has been an example throughout her life and this could be the best gift that we could give her,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hubbali organ donation
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp