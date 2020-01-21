HDK calls bomb detection in Mangaluru a 'mock drill', suspects govenment's role in it

Home States Karnataka

MANGALURU: A day after a bomb was detected in Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) triggering panic in the state, former chief minister and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy expressed serious doubts about the veracity of the incident evoking sharp response from the ruling BJP leaders who called him 'mentally unstable' and should be subjected to brain mapping test.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Ullal near Mangaluru to kick off a campaign against CAA and NRC, he said the whole incident appeared like a 'mock drill' in view of Republic Day and lashed out at
the government saying it was 'created' to appease 'some organisations'.

However, he refused to reply to a specific question on whether the government staged the bomb episode.

“This is not just VHP and RSS government but of the 6 crore people. There are attempts to create
unrest in the society. I am not telling this to please anybody. I am just keeping the facts before people,” he said.

ALSO READ: Auto driver, several suspects grilled by police over planting bomb in Mangaluru airport

"The explosive device was nothing but 'powder used in firecrackers and some pieces of wire' and there was signs of it exploding.

“It was not a live bomb but a small incident staged intentionally by an organisation,” he said.

Stating that the incident has triggered panic in the state, he urged the police to complete the investigation into the incident at the earliest and come out with the truth.

On Shobha Karandlaje questioning his visits to Mangaluru, Kumaraswamy said: “You first stop creating panic among people. Then I will have no job. Mangaluru has been competing with the world. Don't set it on fire again and again. People should be cautious about such political parties. They should think about the future of their children,” he said adding that his visits to Mangaluru is to unite people.

Dakshina Kannada district BJP president and Puttur MLA Sanjeev Matandoor slammed Kumaraswamy for suspecting the government and police and said that he should undergo a brain-mapping test.

He said instead of supporting the police who have prevented any loss of life, the ex-CM was doubting the police. 

Mangaluru city police commissioner PS Harsha also hit back the former CM without naming him.

“Mangaluru police is investigating into the suspected explosive material recovered from MIA and subsequently disposed of and has made progress on available leads..This is a very serious investigation and appeal all leaders of society to take a very responsible stand...,” he tweeted.

