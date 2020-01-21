HDK land dispute: Gang roughs up activist Hiremath and team

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of men manhandled Samaja Parivartana Samudaya (SPS) founder S R Hiremath and Karanataka Rashtra Samithi president Ravi Krishna Reddy at Kethaganahalli in Bidadi near Ramnagara on Monday.The incident occurred at 11.15am when Hiremath and his team came to the village to meet the families who were affected by a land encroachment, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered against one Hanumegowda and others. Efforts are on to nab the accused, police said.Reddy alleged that former CM H D Kumaraswamy and JDS leader D C Tammanna encroached upon about 200 acres of gomala land at the village. When they reached the spot, the gang started shouting “Why is Kumaranna targeted?” before attacking them with logs, Reddy told TNIE.

“Even though the gang manhandled us, the policemen who rushed there were mute spectators. The gang snatched the phones of the policemen who were recording the incident. Some threw eggs on us before damaging our SUV. Our team members Prabugowda Patil and Mallikarjun Bhatrahalli were also targeted by the gang and they managed to record the attack. We have shared the footage with Bidadi police,” Reddy said.

The case

A week ago, the state government informed the Karnataka HC that it will implement the directions of the Lokayukta in connection with a case of alleged encroachment of gomala land by former CM Kumaraswamy and his family within three months.

The Lokayukta had directed the Revenue Department to hold a detailed enquiry within four months on whether or not the gomala land was granted to people in possession of the land, and take steps to reclaim the land from encroachers, and initiate criminal action against trespassers and erring officials, if the lands were not granted.