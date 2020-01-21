Home States Karnataka

HDK land dispute: Gang roughs up activist Hiremath and team

A case has been registered against one Hanumegowda and others.

Published: 21st January 2020 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of men manhandled Samaja Parivartana Samudaya (SPS) founder S R Hiremath and Karanataka Rashtra Samithi president Ravi Krishna Reddy at Kethaganahalli in Bidadi near Ramnagara on Monday.The incident occurred at 11.15am when Hiremath and his team came to the village to meet the families who were affected by a land encroachment, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered against one Hanumegowda and others. Efforts are on to nab the accused, police said.Reddy alleged that former CM H D Kumaraswamy and JDS leader D C Tammanna encroached upon about 200 acres of gomala land at the village. When they reached the spot, the gang started shouting “Why is Kumaranna targeted?” before attacking them with logs, Reddy told TNIE. 

“Even though the gang manhandled us, the policemen who rushed there were mute spectators. The gang snatched the phones of the policemen who were recording the incident. Some threw eggs on us before damaging our SUV. Our team members Prabugowda Patil and Mallikarjun Bhatrahalli were also targeted by the gang and they managed to record the attack. We have shared the footage with Bidadi police,” Reddy said.

The case
A week ago, the state government informed the Karnataka HC that it will implement the directions of the Lokayukta in connection with a case of alleged encroachment of gomala land by former CM Kumaraswamy and his family within three months.

The Lokayukta had directed the Revenue Department to hold a detailed enquiry within four months on whether or not the gomala land was granted to people in possession of the land, and take steps to reclaim the land from encroachers, and initiate criminal action against trespassers and erring officials, if the lands were not granted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp