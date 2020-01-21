KSRTC bus catches fire in Chitradurga, no injuries reported

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: A KSRTC Corona bus that left Bengaluru for Belagavi caught fire and was reduced to ashes near Aymangala toll gate today morning at around 7:15. According to the police the bus was ferrying about 30 passengers who were all evacuated safely.

Immediately on noticing the fire, the driver and conductor of the bus evacuated the bus and later, fire fighters were pressed to service. While the Aymangala police is investigating the incident, the cause of the fire and the loss is yet to be estimated.