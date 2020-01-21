Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru airport bomb scare: Explosion smelt of gunpowder, timer not found

Bomb was destroyed by squad and residue sent to forensic lab; Security beefed up at M’luru and KIA

Published: 21st January 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

The bag containing explosive devise was found on one of these chairs at the entrance of Magaluru Airport terminal building. (Photo | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh/EPS)

The bag containing explosive devise was found on one of these chairs at the entrance of Magaluru Airport terminal building. (Photo | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh/EPS)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The bomb that was found at the Mangaluru airport on Monday morning did not reportedly have a timer device, sources told The New Indian Express.

“The bomb was destroyed by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) in a pit in Kenjar. The bomb squad had put a water charge on the bomb and destroyed it in a controlled condition. Soon after the blast, white smoke billowed out of the explosion and people at the site said it smelt of gunpowder,” the officer said.

Gunpowder is used in the preparation of firecrackers and comprises of potassium nitrate, sulphur and powdered carbon.

“Post blast investigation will reveal the actual composition of the bomb and how it was meant to explode. Prima facie it looks like a composition of crude explosives, which could have led to a low-intensity blast,” he said.

The BDDS, Mangaluru is analysing the bomb residue, which will be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Bengaluru for forensic analysis.

“The intention of the perpetrators was to create damage to the airport building because it has a glass facade, which would ultimately lead to panic among the passengers and others, who were present there. It was not a hoax bomb,” the officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mangaluru airport Bomb scare
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp