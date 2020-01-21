Mangaluru airport bomb scare: Explosion smelt of gunpowder, timer not found

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The bomb that was found at the Mangaluru airport on Monday morning did not reportedly have a timer device, sources told The New Indian Express.

“The bomb was destroyed by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) in a pit in Kenjar. The bomb squad had put a water charge on the bomb and destroyed it in a controlled condition. Soon after the blast, white smoke billowed out of the explosion and people at the site said it smelt of gunpowder,” the officer said.

Gunpowder is used in the preparation of firecrackers and comprises of potassium nitrate, sulphur and powdered carbon.

“Post blast investigation will reveal the actual composition of the bomb and how it was meant to explode. Prima facie it looks like a composition of crude explosives, which could have led to a low-intensity blast,” he said.

The BDDS, Mangaluru is analysing the bomb residue, which will be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Bengaluru for forensic analysis.

“The intention of the perpetrators was to create damage to the airport building because it has a glass facade, which would ultimately lead to panic among the passengers and others, who were present there. It was not a hoax bomb,” the officer added.