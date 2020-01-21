Home States Karnataka

No change in chapters, Tipu to remain in textbooks in 2021-22, says Education Minister

Primary school textbooks for the 2020-21 academic year will see no changes made to the chapters on Tipu Sutan, said Education Minister Suresh Kumar.

Published: 21st January 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 05:55 AM

Minister Suresh Kumar at Parikshe pe Charcha event in Bengaluru | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Primary school textbooks for the 2020-21 academic year will see no changes made to the chapters on Tipu Sutan, said Education Minister Suresh Kumar. However, a new committee would be constituted to look into “questionable angles” to Tipu’s history in textbooks from the academic year 2021-22. 

Since the textbook indents were already called for and printing had already begun, and keeping in mind the government’s promise to deliver textbooks before the first day of the academic year, the Tipu content will see no changes, the minister said.

Speaking to reporters on Monday at the SSLC Board office here, Suresh said there were documents provided by MLA Appachu Ranjan that need to be looked into, which record Tipu’s alleged atrocities and injustice in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Melukote. The committee, which was formed by the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT), said they needed at least one month to look into the documents.

Kumar said Ranjan’s request could not be dishonoured, and that he was duty-bound when the latter asked for revised content on the ruler. He, however, said that a new committee will be constituted to re-look into the Tipu Sultan issue.

Modi’s book in Kannada now
Exam Warrior, penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been translated into Kannada by Sahitya Prakashana, a Hubli-based organisation. The department is contemplating ways to distribute the translated version among students across Karnataka, said Kumar. Students from the city as well as from across India, took part in an online interaction with the PM, wherein questions were raised pertaining to board examinations. Modi used the example of Chandrayaan-2 failing to land on the Moon to tell students to treat failure as a stepping stone to future success.

