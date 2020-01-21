Home States Karnataka

No need for Congress working president post: G Parameshwara

In an official email addressed to the Congress high command, Parameshwara has pressed on not delaying the announcement of the new KPCC chief any further. 

Published: 21st January 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

G Parameshwara

G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Even as two of his contemporaries - Siddaramaiah and Mallikarjuna Kharge — are at loggerheads over the number of Congress working presidents, former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara has entered the fray with more advice. In an email to AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi, he has suggested against appointing any working presidents for the state unit. Parameshwara is said to have told Sonia Gandhi that in his experience as KPCC chief, there was no need for working presidents. 

In an official email addressed to the Congress high command, Parameshwara has pressed on not delaying the announcement of the new KPCC chief any further. Mallikarjun Kharge represents Dalits as well as the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, Siddaramaiah represents the backward classes, Mysuru region along with North Karnataka now as a legislator from Badami, senior leaders such as S R Patil and incumbent working president Eshwar Khandre represent the Lingayat community along with the Mumbai-Karnataka region.

If D K Shivakumar is made KPCC chief, he will represent the Vokkaliga community and the Bengaluru urban and rural regions. This being the case, there is no need for working presidents, Parameshwara is said to have written in the email. Insisting that the party not give weight to caste combinations but instead select a hard-working Congressman for the post, Parameshwara has asked the high command to appoint a KPCC chief at the earliest. 

