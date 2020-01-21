Home States Karnataka

Three teams formed to probe bomb scare at Mangaluru airport

The 'live' bomb found in an unattended bag on the premises of the airport was detonated in a controlled manner.

Published: 21st January 2020 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Police officers tighten security at Mangaluru airport after a suspicious bomb was found

Police officers tighten security at Mangaluru airport after a suspicious bomb was found. (Photo| Rajesh Shetty, EPS)

By PTI

MANGALURU: Three police teams have been formed to trace the culprits behind the bomb scare at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Monday, according to city police commissioner P S Harsha.

He said the bomb found in a bag at the airport premises was safely disposed by the bomb squad after the area was cordoned and civilian movement was barred.

The bag containing possible explosive substances was found by a CISF official at the entry point of the airport.

It was handled as per the security protocol and a bomb squad was immediately pressed into service, he said in a statement late on Monday.

A middle-aged man dressed in formal attire and wearing a cap is the alleged suspect in the case.

The picture of the suspect and CCTV footage has been released.

"We urge the public to share information about the suspect, even if he is spotted in public transport and request the people to contact the police control room, The statement said.

Detailing the events that unfolded on Monday, airport director V V Rao said the terminal manager received a call saying that the Indigo flight (6E-528) to Bengaluru may contain an explosive.

All passengers were then asked to de-board the flight.

The bomb detection and disposal squad were asked to check the flight and after examination, it was found to be a hoax.

The flight, which was to have taken off to Bengaluru at 3.15 PM, left the airport hours late after getting necessary clearance, he said.

The 'live' bomb found in an unattended bag on the premises of the airport was detonated in a controlled manner.

The bag containing the explosive was shifted in a container to an open ground in Kenjar.

The bomb disposal unit operating at Mangaluru airport took charge of safely disposing the explosive.

The bomb scare did not affect flight traffic and all flights arrived at the airport on time, Rao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mangaluru airport Mangaluru airport bomb
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp