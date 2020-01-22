Home States Karnataka

Airport operators oppose plan to cut duty-free liquor quota

The move will increase air fare, encourage smuggling, cause job losses and hurt the airport industry, the Association of Private Airport Operators (APAO) said in a release. 

Published: 22nd January 2020 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A consortium of seven private airport operators has strongly opposed the Commerce and Industry Ministry’s proposed move to reduce the purchase of alcohol at duty-free shops at the arrival area in airports. The move is likely to be included in the union budget to be presented on February 1. If the move is implemented, purchases at duty-free shops will be limited to 1 litre of alcohol only. Currently, each passenger is permitted to buy a carton of 100 cigarettes and 2 litres of alcohol.

The move will increase airfare, encourage smuggling, cause job losses and hurt the airport industry, the Association of Private Airport Operators (APAO) said in a release. Bangalore International Airport Limited, Cochin International Airport Limited, Delhi International Airport Limited, Goa International Airport, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Internatonal Airport Mumbai and Navi Mumbai International Airport are members of APAO. 

According to the APAO, duty-free revenues make up 15-20% of the total non-aero revenues and sales of liquor and cigarettes together account for over 75-80% of overall duty-free sales. To make up for the revenue loss, Aeronautical Charges would have to be increased which would have to be borne by airlines and passengers. The APAO estimated that these charges would go up by around Rs. 200 crores annually across India and have an impact on ticket prices. “It may even impact growth in passenger traffic which is already extremely subdued,” the release said. 

It pegged annual revenue losses to all airports at Rs 650 crore and estimated the Airports Authority of India would lose Rs 330 crore every year. The proposal will lead to smuggling of imported liquor and encourage passengers to buy more at departure airports resulting in higher foreign exchange outflow, the release said, adding that revenue losses would affect the financial performance of airports and their ability to raise funding for future expansion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays. (Photo| Express)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Half-humanoid humanoid 'Vyomamitra'.
Meet female robot 'Vyomamitra' who will travel to space on ISRO's Gaganyaan
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp