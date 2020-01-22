Home States Karnataka

Busy bickering, leaderless Congress staggers into budget season

In about five weeks, the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka will present its budget, but the chief Opposition party in the House — the Congress —hasn’t held a single meeting to devise its

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo |EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In about five weeks, the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka will present its budget, but the chief Opposition party in the House — the Congress —hasn’t held a single meeting to devise its strategy. With the state’s finances in a mess, crores of rupees pending in dues from the Centre, slow rehabilitation and relief work in flood-affected areas, economic slowdown threatening the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and a spate of protests, the Opposition has a host of issues to question the government on. However, the Congress is busy with internal bickering. 

After the incumbent Pradesh Congress Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and leader of Congress Legislative Party Siddaramaiah tendered their resignations over a month ago, the party has been in limbo. “There are no leaders in the office. I am the only one sitting here on most days,” joked a Congress worker at the party’s state headquarters on Queen’s Road, Bengaluru. After the dissolution of the Pradesh Congress Committee last year, only the president and working president were asked to continue as office bearers, and now, even the president has resigned.

The Congress high command is in a fix over whether to split the posts of Congress Legislative Party chief and Leader of Opposition. While it has decided who the KPCC president will be, there is no decision on whether there will be working presidents and how many. Whether there should be a coordination committee is another dilemma before the party high command. The longer the Congress stalls, the deeper will be the fissures between factions within the state unit. While Siddaramaiah wants four working presidents and the posts of CLP and LoP not to be split, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge wants just two working presidents, while former DyCM G Parameshwara wants different people to hold the posts of CLP and LoP, and no working presidents. The high command wants to appoint Kharge as Coordination Committee chief, but many leaders are questioning the necessity for a committee. 

The delay in appointing a new state Congress chief and the high command’s inability to zero-in on appointments to those positions, has pushed workers to come out in the open and protest against leaders. As Congress struggles with internal strife, the Yediyurappa-led BJP government has already begun budget meetings. At a time when they should ideally be strategising their approach to the budget session, the Congress is caught in a conundrum of internal power struggles. 

