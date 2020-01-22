Home States Karnataka

CM Yediyurappa makes rural push for farm growth

On Day 1 at Davos, Yediyurappa asks investors and entrepreneurs to create jobs, boost rural economy

Published: 22nd January 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa holds talks with Sumanth Sinha, CEO, ReNew Power Ltd at Davos on Tuesday. Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar and Chief Secretary T M Vijayabhaskar were present. | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is in Davos to push for investments for Karnataka. On Day 1 of the World Economic Forum on Tuesday, he did just that, though his pitch was for farm growth. The CM made a fervent appeal to investors to base their investments and industries in Karnataka keeping in view of the interests of farmers and to create more jobs. He also suggested to the investors to look at the economic development of farmers and rural masses along with their growth. He said this could automatically check the increasing suicidal tendencies in farmers.

“I am ready to go that extra mile to help the investors and industries which take care of our farmers and rural youth,” he said. Representatives of the 2000 Watt Company (Swiss-based) involved in smart cities development projects and food processing clusters, who made presentations on their projects, said they possessed technology and were ready to invest in food clusters in Karnataka which can provide remunerative prices to the farm produce. 

“We will provide all assistance and scientific farm techniques to grow healthy food and market them with added value to the produce,” Andreas Binkert, a scientist and academic, said. Stating that the farmers’ development and rural economy were of utmost priority for the state, the CM said he was keen on the value addition to farm produce which could boost agricultural economy and consequently farm earnings.

Madhav Bhagwat, the founding partner of the company, briefed Yediyurappa and Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on the new concept of smart cities planned by them. “We are experts in carbon-neutral smart township development projects,” he told the CM. Earlier, ReNew Power delegates expressed their interest in setting up solar power plants in barren lands in the state, particularly in North Karnataka districts like Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Koppal and Raichur. “We are planning to set up power storage batteries and gadgets to store the power produced in excess of the state’s demand,” Samanth Sinha, CEO of the company, said suggesting to the government to eliminate all bureaucratic and legal bottlenecks to improve the ease of doing business.

Yediyurappa opined forums like WEF were the need of the hour, particularly when states were facing trouble in mobilizing resources on their own. “It is also a platform for the political leaders to invite and attract investments to boost the economy of respective states and countries,” he said.  

BSY attends Trump’s speech
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa attended US President Donald Trump’s session on Tuesday. He said Trump concentrated more on the US economy. “It is natural for any country head to speak about his country and its economy,” he said. The American President, in his keynote address, highlighted his domestic accomplishments and dismissed climate activists as ‘prophets of doom’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Davos
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays. (Photo| Express)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Half-humanoid humanoid 'Vyomamitra'.
Meet female robot 'Vyomamitra' who will travel to space on ISRO's Gaganyaan
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp