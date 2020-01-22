Kittur may get an exclusive rail spare parts centre

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Railways has proposed the setting up of an exclusive centre to manufacture spare parts for train coaches and wagons at Kittur taluk in Belagavi district. The Railway Board recently submitted the proposal to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. If the state okays it, Kittur will be the second place in the country after Rae Bareli to have this facility.

Railway Board Member, Rolling Stock, Rajesh Agrawal told TNIE that the continuous demand for coaches, wagons and trainsets makes it imperative to have such a unit. Neither the Railways nor the state government will incur any expense as the manufacturers will have to pay for the land and install their units here. A government source confirmed that such a proposal was being contemplated.