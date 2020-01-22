Man, who planted bomb in Mangaluru airport, surrenders to police

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Aditya Rao, a middle aged man who hails from Manipal in Udupi district has surrendered before police claiming that he planted the bomb at Mangaluru International Airport on Monday.

Sources in the police department said that Rao surrendered at DGP office in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning. A police team from Mangaluru has left for Bangaluru to bring the accused for investigation.

Mangaluru city police investigation team is flying into Bengaluru shortly to investigate the developments in connection with MIA case.. the team will question the suspect and will initiate further necessary legal action.. — Harsha IPS CP Mangaluru City (@compolmlr) January 22, 2020

Police commissioner PS Harsha tweeted saying the investigation team will fly to the state capital to investigate the developments with regard to MIA incident and the team will questiin the suspect and initiate legal action.

Meanwhile, sources said that Rao was previously arrested by Bengaluru city police for making bomb threat calls to KIA. On Tuesday, the city police had stepped up the investigation in the incident and grilled several suspects including the auto driver who took the suspect to the airport.

ATS and SPG teams had also arrived in city for investigation in the incident and visited the airport and Kenjar where the explisve was destroyed. They also collected details from the MIA and police authorities with regard to the incident.

The three special teams formed by Mangaluru city police to investigate the incident also visited several places in the region looking for clues about the motive behind the incident and the suspects.

Police commissioner PS Harsha had maintained that the investigating teams have so far made 'enough progress' into the inquiry and questioned 'several' suspects. "The interrogation of the auto driver who took the suspect to the airport is underway and several places were visited in search of the accused," he said.

Further, he said that they are trying to find out whether there is any link between those behind the planting of explosive devise in the airport in the morning and the one who made a threat call stating that there is a bomb in Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight in the afternoon. It is also being looked into whether there is link between the latest threat call and similar threat calls made to the airport and other airports in the past.

Stating that the public have shared many videos and pictures resembling the suspect, the top cop said they are going through it. Stating that they are investigating the case from all angles, he expressed confidence of cracking the case soon with the arrest of the accused.